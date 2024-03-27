Cinematic Drama At Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Secret Wedding In Wanaparthy Temple; Read Full Story HERE

Drama At Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple For Aditi Rao-Siddharth's Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the nuptial knot and entered wedlock on March 27 in a secret ceremony that took place at a temple in Telangana. The development came as a surprise and sweet shock to the actors' fans.

On the same day, entertainment headlines are filled with news articles about the couple's hush-hush wedding that took place at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple in Srirangapuram village of Wanaparthy district in Telangana.

According to the available information, Aditi Rao Hydari, who has a Nizam royal connection through her mother, belongs to the region and therefore opted to get married at their family's sentimental temple. They reportedly followed Telugu Hindi traditions for the marriage ceremony.

Drama At Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Wedding

A few hours after the news broke about their wedding, there was also a detail that raised a few eyebrows. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth went ten steps ahead to hide details about their wedding as much as the main priests at the temple were also uninformed.

According to the Sri Ranganayaka temple management, they were informed that a film shoot was going to take place inside the temple and the priests were asked to stay away from the premises.

In addition, the couple also flew down a set of priests from Tamil Nadu to perform the wedding rituals and finish them, as per the tradition. The priests of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple were in complete ignorance of the entire event.

Reports claimed that the local priests were shocked and upset after learning about the incident. They felt cheated by Aditi and Siddharth, allegedly.

After dating for a couple of years and living together for some, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari finally tied the knot, suddenly. They have remained tight-lipped about their relationship although their social media posts screamed their love for each other.

