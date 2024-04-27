Cook With Comali Season 5: Pooja To Priyanka; Here’s Everything To Know About The Cooking Reality Show

Cook With Comali Season 5 Contestants List: After the success of four season of Cook With Comali, the makers of this popular celebrity based cooking reality show is finally coming with the fifth season. Yes! Cook With Comali Season 5 is all set to premiere tonight and the show has managed to come up with an interesting line up of contestants and some exciting tasks. Needless to say, the promos have got the audience excited for Cook With Comali Season 5 Advertisement When & Where To Watch Cook With Comali Season 5 Cook With Comali Season 5 will be hosted by Rakshan. He will be joined by formed contestant Mani Megalai. The show will have its grand opening tonight and will premiere every weekend at 9:30 PM on Vijay Television. The cooking based reality show will be judged by Chef Madhampatty Rangaraj and Chef Damodharan. Netflix's Bela Bajaria, Kapil Sharma and Gang Celebrate Success Of The Great Indian Kapil Show Cook With Comali Season 5 Contestants To note, Cook With Comali season 5 will be having 10 celebs as participants. Advertisement 1. Irfan Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Aayush’s Action Entertainer To Have A Decent Start Irfan happens to be a renowned Tamilian food vlogger who is known for winning hearts with his entertaining vlogs as he explores different foods, cuisines and more in the videos 2. Srikanth Deva Who Is Gurucharan Singh? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sodhi Goes Missing, Father Files Police Complaint A popular music director, Srikanth, who is the son of music composer Deva, made his debut with 2000 release Doubles. He has given music for several films including Aadhaar, Irumbam, Nagesh Thiraiarangam, Nethraa etc 3. Dhivya Duraisamy Dhivya made her debut with the 2019 release Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. She was also seen in Madhil, Etharkkum Thunindhavan etc 4. Priyanka Deshpande Priyanka is touted to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Tamil TV industry. She is a popular host who is known for hosting several seasons of Super Singers and Star Music. She also participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 5. Pooja Venkat A young singer, Pooja Venkat became a household name when she participated in Super Singer season 9 wherein she emerged as one of the finalists Advertisement 6. Shaalin Zoya A renowned actress, dancer and anchor, Shaalin aka Shalu is known for her negative role in Asianet TV's Autograph. Besides, she also won hearts with her performance in Elsamma Enna Aankutty. 7. Vtv Ganesh And actor, writer and comedian, Ganesh made his debut in the Tamil industry in 2002 release Red. He has also featured in movies like Jailer, Varisum Beast, Conjuring Kannappan etc. Advertisement 8. Vasanth Vasi Vasanth is known for his performance in Pandian Stores 2 wherein he played the role of Prashanth which had grey shades. 9. Sujitha Sujitha is known for her work in both films and TV across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. She worked in movies like Pallikoodam, Ainthu Unarvugal, Aayirathil Oruvan etc. She also has several names shows in her name and is currently working on Geethanjali and Gowri on Gemini TV and Kalaignar TV respectively. Advertisement 10. Akshay Kamal The handsome actor was seen in shows like Raja Rani, Rettai Roja, Indira and also featured in movies like N4 and College Road. More From FilmiBeat Continue Reading