Cooku With Comali Season 5: Who Is Madhampatty Rangaraj? Meet Cook With Comali 5 Judge Who Replaced Venkatesh

Cooku With Comali Season 5: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as the first episode of Cooku With Comali 5 will hit the airwaves in a few hours. It's difficult to keep calm as the hit reality show has returned with a fresh season on television.

The makers have promised to amp up the entertainment factor in the new season. A source close to the show exclusively told Filmibeat, "There's variety in Cooku With Comali 5 as the creative team has added new elements in CWC 5. From an interesting line-up of contestants to new judge, the show has a different flavour. The channel has left no stone unturned to promote the show on a grand scale."

Who Is Madhampatty Rangaraj? Fans have been wondering who's the new judge in Cooku With Comali 5 ever since the makers confirmed his name. TV buffs have not been able to control their excitement as the reality show is returning with a new season on Vijay Television.