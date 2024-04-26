DeAr OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: When & Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh's New Romcom

Dear OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: DeAr (Dear) is the latest romantic drama featuring GV Prakash Kumar, the busy musician in the protagonist's role. Written and directed by Anand Ravichandran, the movie is now ready for its OTT debut.

DeAr Movie Synopsis

DeAr OTT Release Date Fixed

Dear is coming to the OTT giant Netflix from April 28.

DeAr Cast

The movie stars GV Prakash Kumar, Rohini, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ilavarasu, Geetha Kailasam, Nandini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Abdool Lee, and Kaali Venkat among others played important roles in the film.

DeAr Crew

The movie was funded by Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, and G Pruthviraj under the Nutmeg Productions banner. GV Prakash Kumar understandably composed the film's entire background score and music.