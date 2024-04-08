Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth File For Divorce Recently In Chennai; Duo Announced Separation In January 2022

Aishwarya Rajinikanth & Dhanush File For Divorce: Superstar Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actor-producer Dhanush, who announced the separation on January 17, 2022, have reportedly filed for divorce recently in Chennai.

After announcing their separation two years ago, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have finally decided to call it quits. The duo reportedly filed for a mutual divorce in the Chennai family court. The news about their divorce is now going viral.

Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth Consent For Mutual Divorce

The news about their divorce is now all over the internet. According to a report on IndiaToday, a source close to the couple spilled details about their divorce. The duo filed the petition under Section 13-B, which is a divorce by mutual consent.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth met each other after Dhanush entered the film industry and emerged as a successful actor. The duo fell in love and later the families came together to perform their wedding on a grand note in 2004.

Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage

Dhanush and Aishwarya have been married for 18 years before announcing the split, much to the dissatisfaction of their fans. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is said to have tried to talk through their issues gave some time for them to reconcile. However, after two years of separation now, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth went ahead to file for divorce, disappointing the fans.

On the other hand, Aishwarya and Dhanush have two sons together named Yatra born in 2006, and Linga, born in 2010.

Dhanush made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002 and after Kaadhal Kondein, Thiruda Thirudi, and Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, he tied the knot with Aishwarya Rajinikanth on November 18, 2004. The reason for the couple's split was undisclosed.

Dhanush's Work Front

Dhanush, on the other hand, is super busy with back-to-back projects including his second Telugu film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula titled 'Kubera.'

His other prestigious and much-awaited film is titled Raayan, which also has Sundeep Kishan and S.J. Suryah in an important role. Raayan is written and directed by Dhanush himself.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently directed her father superstar Rajinikanth in a sports-based actioner titled 'Lal Salaam.' The movie didn't perform as expected at the box office.