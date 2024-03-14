Dhruva Natchathiram Release Date: Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon's Slick Actioner's New Theatrical Date REVEALED

Dhruva Natchathiram New Release Date Out: Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One- Yuddha Kaandam is an upcoming action spy thriller helmed by the renowned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie has been in the making for quite some time now and fans of the versatile actor Vikram are waiting with bated breaths for the film's theatrical release. Sadly, the release dates are getting postponed frequently.

Advertisement

Dhruva Natchathiram Premise

John is a New York-based undercover operative. He and his team are entrusted with the responsibility of a secret mission that involves retrieving their team leader who goes mysteriously missing.

Advertisement

Dhruva Natchathiram New Release Date Revealed

The filmmakers announced the movie Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One- Yuddha Kaandam release date as November 24, 2023. Due to financial constraints faced by Gautham Menon, the movie's production remained languished. Eventually, there were many other issues including the business of this Vikram's film.

Unfortunately, Vikram also refrained from promoting the film due to unknown reasons. In the latest update, we hear that the makers are now ready to showcase the film worldwide theatrically on March 28. Check out the tweet below.

Advertisement

Dhruva Natchathiram Cast

The action spy thriller stars Vikram as John and Dhruv. Ritu Varma played the role of Anupama. Aishwarya Rajesh, R Parthiban, Simran, Dhivyadharshini, Vinayakan, Arjun Das, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vamsi Krishna, Sathish Krishnan, Munna Simon, Salim Baig, Maya S Krishnan, Preethi Nedumaran, and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others played important characters in the film.

Dhruva Natchathiram Crew

The movie was written, produced, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who also wrote the film's screenplay. A set of talented cinematographers like Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, and Vishnu Dev worked on the film's photography. Jomon T John was an additional crew for the cinematography department. Praveen Antony worked as the film's editor and Harris Jayaraj re-united with Gautham Menon once again to compose the entire soundtrack.

Advertisement