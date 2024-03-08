Did Ajith Undergo A Brain Tumor Surgery? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral News

In what came as a shocking news from the Tamil cinema, superstar Ajith was rushed to the hospital recently. It was reported that the renowned actor has been suffering from brain tumor and underwent a brain surgery lately. The reports also suggested that the doctors had detected the tumor in Ajith's brain a while ago and he underwent a four hour surgery for removing the tumor.

The media reports also suggested that Ajith was currently in ICU. The news had spread like wildfire and the fans have been praying for a speedy recovery. However, looks like the news of Ajith suffering from a brain tumor is merely a hoax. Yes! You read it right. We have got our hands on a new report stating Ajith did not undergo a surgery for the brain tumor.

As per a tweet shared by Laxmi Kanth quoting Ajith's social media PR manager Suresh Chandra, the reports about Ajit undergoing an operation on a brain tumor is not true. The tweet read as, "During a regular health checkup, doctors found that nerves were weak below the ear, and the treatment for it was completed within half an hour. Now, he has been shifted to a normal ward. He will be discharged either tonight or tomorrow morning".

On the other hand, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Ajith's PRO said, "Ajith Kumar has been undergoing treatment at Chennai Apollo Hospital for inflammation of the nerve between the ear and brain. He is in good condition and is currently resting at the hospital and will be discharged by tomorrow morning".

Check out the tweet about Ajith's health update: