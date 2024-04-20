Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Earns Whopping Rs 10 Crore

Ghilli Re-release Box Office Prediction Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's one of the several industry hits, Ghilli, a remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu film 'Okkadu,' written and directed by Gunasekhar, hit the screens in select theatres for the second run. The re-release was equally hyped and celebrated by the actor's fans, who pre-booked their tickets at a record level and thronged theatres on April 20.

Advertisement

The movie was first released 20 years ago on April 16. The updated 4K DOLBY version is now enthralling the fans. The Tamil version was directed by Dharani, which went on to set the box office on fire.

Advertisement