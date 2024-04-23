Good Bad Ugly: Ajith's Film By Adhik Ravichandran Has THIS Hot Sizzling Beauty As The Female Lead? All We Know

Sreeleela In Talks For Ajith's Good Bad Ugly: Ajith, the Thala of Tamil Nadu, is back in the headlines for back-to-back updates about his upcoming film with young director Adhik Ravichandran. The movie titled 'Good Bad Ugly' is going to hit the screens for Pongal 2025. Exciting updates about the movie are surfacing online.

Adhik Ravichandran score a massive hit with his dark period gangster comedy drama starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, titled 'Mark Antony.' The movie's success opened many doors to the talented youngster in Kollywood, landing him an opportunity with the superstar Ajith.

Good Bad Ugly Filming To Begin In June

Ajith, who is currently shooting for his next, an action entertainer under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni, will join the sets of this exciting Adhik Ravichandran's film titled 'Good Bad Ugly.'

Sreeleela In Talks For Film's Female Lead; Tamil Debut On Cards

Going by the latest update, the filmmakers are now reportedly in talks with the most happening actress in Tollywood, Sreeleela. Sreeleela became a popular face in Telugu and has signed a dozen films in Telugu already, some of which were already released.

Sreeleela is currently on a break from shootings to pursue her MBBS examinations and will resume work in another couple of weeks. If things work out as planned, Ajith might be romancing Sreeleela in Adhik Ravichandran's film. This movie will mark Sreeleela's debut in Kollywood.

Good Bad Ugly Crew

Good Bad Ugly is the production venture of Mythri Movie Makers helmed by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchali Ravi Shankar, in their maiden Kollywood debut. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the film's entire background score and music.

Vidaa Muyarchi Update

Meanwhile, the fans of Thala Ajith are waiting with bated breaths for the MASSive updates that are lined up for the actor's birthday on May 1. The fans are in for a feast and they are hoping the filmmakers of Vidaa Muyarchi are gearing up with exciting content.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of the Lyca Productions banner, the movie Vidaa Muyarchi stars Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja among others in key roles.