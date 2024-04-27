Indian 2 First Single: Song From Kamal Haasan-Shankar's Hyped Sequel To Drop On THIS Date; Full Story Inside

Indian 2 First Single Out On May 1: Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is busy with back-to-back projects and is looking forward to doing more. The veteran is going to be seen in not one but two biggest films of the year- Indian 2, which is the much-hyped sequel to his 1996 film 'Indian,' written and directed by S Shankar, and Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD,' is juggling between the two films currently.

Advertisement

Shankar, the epic director also is working simultaneously on Ram Charan's 'Game Changer,' which is also a highly-anticipated film. Meanwhile, the shooting work of Indian 2, which is the sequel, was completed and the post-production works are in full swing.

The makers of this sequel have announced that the movie is going to hit the screens worldwide in five languages in June, most probably on June 13.

Advertisement