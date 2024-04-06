Indian 2 Release Date: Kamal Haasan-S Shankar's Much-Awaited Sequel To Hit Screens On THIS Day; Details HERE

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Release Date Buzz: Indian 2 is the hyped sequel to the Indian movie, which was a trendsetter and a blockbuster hit when it hit the screens in 1996. The movie's sequel is now coming out under the direction of S Shankar, marking his epic collaboration again with Kamal Haasan. This time, the movie which is being made on a pan-India scale with a massive budget in five languages has a plethora of renowned actors playing pivotal roles.

Indian 2 has been in the filming stage for a very long time now and both the actor and the director are involved in multiple projects, which is further delaying the production time. But, things have finally come to an end, and the post-production works of Indian 2 picked pace.

