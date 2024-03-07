J Baby First Review: Suresh Mari’s Film Is A Heart-Warming Watch; Urvashi Delivers Award-Winning Performance

J Baby Review: Director Suresh Mani has been making headlines of late for his upcoming direcrorial J Baby. The movie features Urvashi and Attakathi Dinesh in the lead roles and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. From the teaser to the trailer, posters and more everything about J Baby has managed to leave the audience intrigued.

Interestingly, J Baby revolves around two brothers who are separated from their mother and have no clue where she could be. However, after getting a reality check from a cop, the two then embark on a journey to Kolkata to bring her back home safely.

J Baby Review

As it is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, we have got our hands on the first review of the movie and it appears to be a heart-warming and emotional film. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "#JBaby [3.5/5] : An emotional and humorous movie. A mother runs away from her home, leaving her married sons. Her reasons.. The search.. A heart-warming movie. #Urvashi at her best.. Delivers an award-winning performance. #Dinesh and #Maaran's contrasting nature makes it an interesting journey.Writer/Director @Sureshmariii has taken true-life events and made it a compelling watch!"

Talking about J Baby, Suresh Mari stated, "J-Baby is based on my periamma and revolves around an incident that happened in her life. Usually, people make films about a leader or a scientist but I chose my aunt because she is an interesting person. She created a lot of problems in the neighbourhood but these issues always come from her trying to do good. There is a J-Baby in every street".

