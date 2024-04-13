Jailer 2 Update: Sequel To Rajinikanth's Highly Successful Film By Nelson Is Titled 'Hukum'? All We Know

Jailer 2 Title Update: Superstar Rajinikanth's stardom rose to another high after his recent release Jailer, a dark family action-thriller written and directed by Nelson. The movie, which showcased the Thalaivar in a new light was a phenomenon when it was released theatrically on August 10, last year.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth played the role of a grandfather and a sincere cop Muthuvel Pandian, who goes to any length to preserve his integrity and justice. The film's background score elevated the entire setup and proved to be a game-changer for the film's box office success.

