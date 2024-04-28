Jodi Are U Ready Runner-up Name, Winner Prize Money: Jodi Are U Ready Grand Finale Winner Name Is...

Jodi Are U Ready first runner-up: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Viajy Television is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, dance, music and good performances. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Jodi Are U Ready grand finale.

It's difficult to keep calm as the show will end with a blockbuster finale on Sunday (April 28). Wondering when and where to watch Jodi Are U ready finale on TV? Star Vijay will air the finale episode at 3pm and announce the winner name in the evening.

A source exclusively told Filmibeat, "The makers have left no stone unturned to deliver a blockbuster finale. The top five finalists of the show will deliver mind-boggling performances that are bound to entertain the audience. Expect a power-packed performance at the finale."