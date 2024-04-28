Jodi Are U Ready Winner Name, Photo: Who Will Win Jodi Are U Ready Finale?

Jodi Are U Ready winner name, photo: It's difficult to keep calm as the winner name of Jodi Are U Ready will be announced on Sunday (April 28). The popular reality TV series will end with a blockbuster note this weekend on Vijay Television. The Tamil dance competition show is the is the eleventh installment of Jodi No.1.

JODI ARE U READY FINALE DATE, TIMINGS: HOW TO WATCH ONLINE ON OTT?

Jodi Are U Ready started airing from January 20, 2024 on Star Vijay. The show is hosted by Rio Raj and Angelin. The much-loved reality TV series is judged by Meena, choreographer Sandy Master and Sridevi Vijaykumar.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Jodi Are U Ready grand finale ever since the makers announced that the winner will be crowned in a star-studded grand finale.

