Kanguva Teaser Release Date & Time: Suriya's Epic Period Action Adventure's Glance To Drop On March 19 At...

Kanguva Teaser Release Date & Time: Suriya's upcoming film, his 42nd one is again a period action adventure that will feature the actor in his most challenging roles yet. Titled Kanguva, the movie written and helmed by Siruthai Siva will depict Suriya in not one but five enchanting characters. This fantasy thriller Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, will likely hit the screens this summer.

Kanguva is said to be the fifth most expensive Indian film to date and is being made on a budget of Rs 350 Crore. The filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Kanguva will leave an impact at the box office worldwide when it hits the screens in the summer of 2024.

Kanguva's Premise

In this highly anticipated periodic film, Suriya will be seen in five different roles- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. This action drama is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva. A warrior who lived an epic life in the 16th century dies due to a disease. In the present, a woman sets out to find everything about the disease and the warrior who died in 1678.

Kanguva Teaser Release Date & Time Out Now

A few days ago, there were reports that the makers of this epic war drama are working relentlessly on the editing and tech aspects of the Kanguva's teaser to match the expectations of the fans and moviegoers. Filmibeat also reported that the teaser release date and time will be announced shortly.

And now, the official announcement of the Kanguva movie's teaser release date and time has been revealed. The 'sizzling' teaser will be released on March 19 at 4.30 PM, as per the sources. Check out the tweet below. Reportedly, the teaser will have stunning visuals, striking shots, and an enthralling VFX that will floor the film buffs.

Kanguva Cast

This Suriya film stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravi Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash among other in pivotal characters.

Kanguva Crew