Kanguva Teaser Release Update: Suriya-Siva's Hyped Fantasy Actioner's First Glimpse Ready; Out On THIS Date?

Kanguva Teaser Release Update: Starring the super-talented Suriya in as many as five roles in Siva's hyped fantasy thriller titled Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga.

Advertisement

The makers of the film released a glimpse featuring the actor in his career's biggest role yet, which also set a major record on the video streaming platform YouTube.

Advertisement

Kanguva is said to be the fifth most expensive Indian film to date and is being made on a budget of Rs 350 Crore. The filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Kanguva will leave an impact at the box office worldwide when it hits the screens in the summer of 2024.

Kanguva's Premise

In this highly anticipated periodic film, Suriya will be seen in five different roles- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. This action drama is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva. A warrior who lived an epic life in the 16th century dies due to a disease. In the present, a woman sets out to find everything about the disease and the warrior who died in 1678.

Advertisement

Kanguva Teaser Getting Ready

As per the latest information, the teaser is under the making and the post-production works like colour grading are currently underway. The teaser has come out well and will have stunning visuals. Reportedly, the makers are looking for a suitable date towards the month's end or might announce April 14 as the teaser release date, very soon. Check out the tweet below.

Advertisement

Kanguva Cast

This Suriya film stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravi Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash among other in pivotal characters.

Kanguva Crew

The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The movie's cinematography is handled by Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf is working as its editor. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's entire soundtrack including background score and tunes.

Advertisement