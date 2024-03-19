Kanguva Teaser: Suriya's Period Actioner Glimpse Delayed; Disappointed Fans & Film Buffs Await In Anticipation

Kanguva Teaser Review: Suriya's upcoming film titled Kanguva aka Kanguva: The Mighty Valiant Saga, written and directed by Siva, under the production of K.E Gnanavelraja, has been trending for its expected teaser reveal. The official teaser is supposed to come at 4.30 PM today and it looks like the release was postponed to 6 PM. The excited fans became disappointed after the teaser got delayed.

Kanguva is going to be released in 2024 although the exact release date and month are yet to be revealed. Kanguva will be released in multiple languages in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats. The movie is being made on a budget of Rs 350 Crore.

The makers of Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga have announced that they will be dropping the teaser on March 19 at 4.30 PM. The fans went into a frenzy and are celebrating Suriya and Kanguva Sizzle on the internet through their social media platforms. The movie and the actor have been trending almost since yesterday, ever since the announcement was official. However, the teaser release was delayed. Check out the tweet below.

Kanguva's Premise

In this highly anticipated periodic film, Suriya will be seen in five different roles- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. This action drama is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva.

Kanguva is the story of a warrior who lived in 1678 and died due to a disease. In today's world, a girl is actively researching the disease that killed the warrior of the 16th century.

Kanguva's glimpse, which was released recently amid high expectations created a record on YouTube. The movie's glimpse became the all-time top third highly viewed glimpse with more than 37 million views and over 956,000 likes.

Kanguva Cast

This Suriya film stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravi Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash among other in pivotal characters.

Kanguva Crew