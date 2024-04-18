Mankatha Re-release Date: Ajith's Blockbuster Action Thriller By Venkat Prabhu Gears Up For A Grand Second Run

Ajith's Mankatha Re-release Date Revealed: Mankatha is a highly successful action-thriller film written and directed by none other than Venkat Prabhu. The movie which stars a plethora of notable actors was released theatrically on August 31, 2011, to a thumping response at the box office.

Mankatha was made on a budget of Rs 24 Crore and the movie was made somewhere between Rs 68 Crore and Rs 100 Crore, reportedly. The movie also stars several female leads including Trisha, Andrea Jeremiah, Lakshmi Rai, and Anjali.

