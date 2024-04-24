Mankatha Re-Release Woes: Ajith-Venkat Prabhu's Action Thriller Faces Issues; To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Ajith's Mankantha Re-Release Date Will Be Out Soon: Starring Thala Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Mankatha is an action thriller written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie was first released in 2011 and was a super-duper success. After all these years, this entertainer is ready to enthrall the fans once again in theatres in a revised 4K version.

Following the tremendous success Thalapathy Vijay's 'Ghilli' registered at the box office which is a record-breaking and benchmark film in terms of collection (double-digit), fans of Ajith are also excitedly awaiting Mankatha's re-release.

Mankatha Synopsis

Inspector Vinayak gets suspended after he fails to capture a smuggler and lets him escape. He then joins a group of men who plan to rob Cricket betting worth Rs 500 Crore belonging to a gangster, as they promise him a share. However, things do go as planned.

