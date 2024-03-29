MasterChef Tamil, Telugu OTT Release Date, Platform, Contestants Name- All You Need To Know

Sony LIV has unveiled promos featuring the esteemed judging panels for both editions. The Tamil version will feature the culinary expertise of Chef Koushik Shankar, Chef Shreeya Adka, and Chef Rakesh Raghunathan, while the Telugu edition will showcase the talents of Chef Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao!

These adaptations aim to immerse viewers in the cultural flavors of Tamil and Telugu cuisine, celebrating the diverse culinary heritage of India. Each dish tells a story, connecting us to the rich tapestry of Indian culture and traditions. Auditions for these new editions are your chance to shine! Whether you're a seasoned cook or a passionate foodie, showcase your skills and be part of this culinary celebration!

📺 Don't miss the mouth-watering journey of MasterChef India - Tamil and Telugu, starting April 22nd, only on Sony LIV!

