Nayanthara's Remuneration Touches New High; Becomes First South Actress To Charge Rs 10 Crore & Here's Why...

Nayanthara Takes A Record Remuneration Of Rs 10 Crore: Nayanthara emerged into a force and is not simply a 'Lady superstar.' The actress, who started her career with numerous glamorous roles, which left her merely any scope to showcase her acting talent, is now a powerhouse of talent, luck, and charm. The actress is now a producer, and an entrepreneur, thanks to her choice of films which made her what she is today.

Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan, the talented filmmaker during the filming of her superhit film 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan.' The duo registered their marriage six years before their official wedding in Mahabalipuram in 2022. Nayanthara and Vignesh immediately welcomed their twin boys within six months of marriage.

Nayanthara's Record Remuneration Of Rs 10 Crore

