Oru Nodi First Review: Taman Kumar’s Crime Thriller Is A ‘Good & Engaging’ Watch

Oru Nodi Review: The Tamil box office is set to witness an interesting box office clash this Friday and the audience can't keep calm. We are talking about the clash between as Vishal's Rathnam and Taman Kumar's Oru Nodi. While Vishal's Rathnam is an action thriller, Oru Nodi is an crime investigation thriller. Helmed by debutant Mani Varman.

Oru Nodi revolves around a cop, played by Taman Kumar who gets a missing case to investigate. However, the case leads to murky details of murders. The movie also features Vela Ramamurthy, Sri Ranjani, Gajaraj, Pazha Karuppaiah, and Karupu Nambiar in key roles. Needless to say, Oru Nodi is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. As fans are looking forward to the release of Oru Nodi, we have got our hands on the first review of the movie

Oru Nodi First Review

In a tweet shared by Sugumar Srinivasan, the movie is touted to be engaging. The tweet read as, "#OruNodi 1st Half -Good and engaging. A challenging crime investigation with many different storylines. Perfectly Staged for 2nd Half".

