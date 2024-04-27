Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vishal-Hari's Latest Action Drama Opens To Mixed Reviews

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: 'Singam' writer-director Hari joined hands with Vishal for the second time for an out-and-out mass action drama titled 'Rathnam.' The movie which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles was released amid a decent hype in Tamil and Telugu on April 26. After the movie was released, the movie earned a lukewarm response from the critics and film buffs. Expectations for the film levelled up as the actor-director's first collaboration for 'Thaamirabharani' yeilded a positive result. In addition, Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's background score and music.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a henchmark who works for local MLA Panneer Selvam takes an interest in Mallika, who resembles his dead mother. He keeps safeguarding Mallika, who wants to become a doctor. On the other hand, Rathnam vows revenge against Beema Rayudu, Raghava Rayudu, and Subba Rayudu.

