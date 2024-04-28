Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishal’s Action Entertainer FAILS To Beat Mark Antony With Huge Gap

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishal has been all over the news these days. After all, his much anticipated release Rathnam has finally hit the screens and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Hari, the movie features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu in the lead and happens to be a masala action entertainer. From the trailer to the songs, everything about the movie has left the fans in awe.

Interestingly, Rathnam, which was released in Tamil and Telugu languages, witnessed a decent start at the box office and made a collection of Rs 2.3 crores on the opening day. The movie witnessed a jump in the collection on the second day (first Saturday) wherein it minted Rs 2.17 crores and took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 4.47 crores. As Rathnam has managed to set the box office on fire, it has failed to beat Mark Antony.

To note, Vishal's 2022 release Mark Antony was a massive hit among the fans and ruled the box office. The movie had opened at the box office with a collection of Rs 8.5 crores and went on to earn Rs 9.4 crores. It is evident that Mark Antony had minted four times more than Rathnam's collection on the second day. It will be interesting to see if Rathnam will manage to beat Mark Antony in the coming days.

