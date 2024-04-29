Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal’s Film CRUSHES Recent Hindi Films; But Fails To Beat Mark Antony

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal's recent release Rathnam has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The makers had unveiled the first poster of the film last year and it left the audience excited. And while Rathnam, which is an action entertainer, has finally hit the screens, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Helmed by filmmaker Hari, the movie also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu in the lead.

Interestingly, Rathnam witnessed an impressive start at the box office and recorded a collection of Rs 2.45 crores on the opening day. While the opening weekend did come with some drop, Rathnam has managed to have a strong hold at the box office. To note, Rathnam minted Rs 2.15 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) and raked in Rs 2.23 crores yesterday (day 3/ first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 6.83 crores.

To note, as Rathnam is going strong at the box office, it has managed to beat the existing Hindi releases in theatres by a huge margin. Yes! You read it. This Vishal starrer has raked in more than all the Hindi films in the theatres (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, LSD 2, Ruslaan Do Aur Do Pyaar).

