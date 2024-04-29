Rathnam Opening Weekend Box Office Collection: Vishal & Hari's Latest Actioner Slightly Picks Up Numbers

Rathnam Box Office Prediction Day 4: Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer latest Tamil action drama titled 'Rathnam,' written and directed by Hari, hit the screens to a good pre-release buzz on April 26. The movie is supposed to work well at the box office because the director and actor's earlier collaboration 'Thaamirabharani,' was a super hit.

However, given the fact that the movie has a very outdated story and nothing new in terms of screenplay, Rathnam earned mixed reviews from the film buffs as well as the critics.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a henchmark who works for local MLA Panneer Selvam takes an interest in Mallika, who resembles his dead mother. He keeps safeguarding Mallika, who wants to become a doctor. On the other hand, Rathnam vows revenge against Beema Rayudu, Raghava Rayudu, and Subba Rayudu.

