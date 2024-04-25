Rathnam First Review: Vishal’s Action Thriller Is Engaging Masala Entertainer; To Be A Hit

Rathnam Review: After creating immense buzz in the town, Vishal starrer Rathnam is all set to hit the theatres on April 26. The movie, which is directed by Hari, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie revolves around an angry man Rathnam who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a quest to protect a young woman Janani from gangsters for undisclosed reasons.

Interestingly, Rathnam marks Vishal's third collaboration with director Hari after Thaamirabharani and Poojai. Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu, the movie was announced in April 2023 and is hitting the screens tomorrow. As everyone is looking forward to the release of RAthnam, we have got our hands on Rathnam first review.

Rathnam First Review

In a tweet shared by Yoagandran Raako and reshared by Amutha Bharathi, Rathnam is touted to be a masala entertainer. The tweet read as, "#Rathnam Director Hari is back to form. Everything from @iYogiBabu comedy, Amma sentiment to high octane action sequences worked well to make it an engaging Masala entertainer. Good to watch with family. Another hit for @VishalKOfficial".

