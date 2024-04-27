Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download A Day After Its Theatrical Release

Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Vishal's latest heavy-duty mass action drama written and directed by Hari, Rathnam, opened to the audience on the big screens worldwide on April 26. The movie which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar earned mediocre and disappointing reviews for its outdated story and treatment.

Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online

After the movie hit the screens to a decent pre-release buzz on April 26, Vishal's latest action drama Rathnam fell prey to the hungry piracy mafia. The illegal websites that share content through unscrupulous sources in the form of links copied the entire content of Rathnam and shared it online. These links are re-shared through social media and enable the viewers to watch and download the movie.

