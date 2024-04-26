Rathnam OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Vishal’s Film Online?

Rathnam OTT Release Date, Platform: Tamil star Vishal is all over the news the days and rightfully so. After all, his much anticipated action thriller Rathnam is hitting the screens today. Helmed by ace filmmaker Hari, the movie is a complete masala entertainer which also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu in the lead. Interestingly. The movie marks Vishal and Hari's third collaboration after Thaamirabharani and Poojai and hopes are high for Rathnam.

To note, Rathnam narrates the story of an angry man Rathnam who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a quest to protect a young woman Janani from gangsters for undisclosed reasons. As Rathnam has managed to create a massive buzz, there have been speculations about the movie's OTT release as well. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Vishal's magic on OTT platform.

Rathnam OTT Release Details

According to a report published in 123Telugu, Rathnam will be having its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime. Yes! You read it right. Amazon Prime Video has got the online streaming rights for Rathnam while the satellite rights for this action thriller.

