Rathnam OTT: Vishal & Hari's Latest Action Drama Signs A Crazy Deal With THIS Platform; Digital Rights Sold

Vishal's Rathnam OTT and Satellite Rights Sold: Rathnam is the latest high-octane mass-action drama featuring Vishal as the protagonist. The movie was written and directed by Hari, who is known for many of his successful mass films including the epic Singam series starring Suriya. The actor and director duo joined hands for this latest project for the third time, which is now gearing up for a worldwide release on April 26.

Earlier, the duo delivered successful box office hits in the form of 'Poojai,' and 'Thaamarabharani,' which were also dubbed into Telugu, owing to the popularity of the actor. The same is continuing with Rathnam as well. Promotional activities for the movie are in full swing.

