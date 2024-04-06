Rebel OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: When & Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar-Mamitha Baiju's Actioner

Rebel Movie OTT Release On Prime Video: GV Prakash Kumar's latest film, a period action drama written and directed by Nikesh RS, was released theatrically on March 22. The movie marks the 'Premalu' movie beauty Mamitha Baiju's Tamil debut. After its theatrical release, the movie earned a lukewarm response at the box office.

Despite the movie's story and premise, the director failed to deliver an impactful film that talks about discrimination, The performances of the lead actors received appluase along with a few technical aspects but the soul of the film went missing due to non-gripping screenplay and bland storytelling. After the movie failed to achieve break-even point, within two weeks after its theatrical release, Rebel made its OTT debut.

