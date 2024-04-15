Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Latest Romcom Picks Up Pace

Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection: Romeo is that latest romantic family drama starring the multitalented Vijay Antony in the lead role. Mirnalini Ravi is the female lead in this film written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan. This entertainer hit the screens amid decent buzz on April 11 as a sumemr entertainer and is doing considerably well at the box office upon its release.

Romeo was also dubbed into Telugu and released as 'Love Guru.' The actor-producer-musician turned editor for this film and is getting appreciation for his performance.

