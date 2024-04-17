Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Romcom Continues To Enthrall Fans

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, Romeo is the latest family romantic drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi as the lead couple. The movie was released to a decent buzz on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu at a time. Titled 'Love Guru' in Telugu, the movie was received well at the box office in both languages as Vijay Antony enjoys a decent fanbase.

Upon the theatrical release of Romeo, critics opined that the movie delves into a decent point of a husband trying to woo his wife, with the narrative laced heavily with comedy, which is entertaining. The movie then goes down south in the second half with redundant scenes. Nonetheless, Romeo is an entertaining film for a one-time watch.

