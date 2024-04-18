Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Vinayak Vaithianathan's Film Continues Decent Run

Romeo Box Office Collection Prediction: Romeo is the latest romantic-comedy drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie hit the screens on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu, worldwide. In Telugu, Vijay Antony's film was released as 'Love Guru,' and the movie earned reviews as an average film which makes for a decent one-time watch.

Advertisement

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Advertisement