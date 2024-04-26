Simbu-Hansika Love Story: Did Simbu Spend Rs 6 Crore On Hansika When They Were Together? Buzz Goes Viral

Simbu-Hansika Motwani's Love Story Re-Surfaces: Simbu aka Silambarasan also fondly called STR is a multi-talented Kollywood actor, who carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Simbu enjoys a generous fanbase spanning all the southern industries.

The 41-year-old actor's life was dotted with several controversies, public name-calling, and relationships. Simbu made headlines after his epic romantic crime thrillers and with his affair with Nayanthara. A picture of him kissing Nayanthara from their holiday in Dubai was leaked all over the media, which resulted in their break-up.

Later, Nayanthara and Simbu have worked together on a couple of films. Meanwhile, Simbu and Hansika Motwani, who was then the most after actress in Tamil, were said to be dating. After the reports about their relationship made headlines, the couple went public and agreed that they are seeing each other. There were also reports that Simbu dated Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

