Suriya 44: Suriya Signs His Next With Karthik Subbaraj Under 2D Entertainment; Announcement Poster Intrigues

Suriya 44 With Karthik Subbaraj Announced: Suriya, the National Award-winning actor and producer is growing his image with each passing film and his popularity along with fandom grew leaps and bounds. The actor is ready to hit the screens with his upcoming fantasy action adventure drama titled 'Kanguva,' which is being helmed by Siruthai Siva.

With so much going on with Kanguva, which stars pan-India actors, Suriya has an interesting lineup of films, which he will immediately begin after wrapping up the shooting and dubbing for his five different roles in Kanguva.

As per the latest updates, there is a piece of interesting news that made the fans of Suriya happy. Karthik Subbaraj, who won critical acclaim and is reeling under the success of his latest release Jigarthanda DoubleX, officially announced his next, Suriya's 44th film. The working title of the movie is Suriya 44.

Sharing the excitement around his collaboration, which surely set high expectations now, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to his social media handle and wrote, My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome

@Suriya_offl

sir 💥💥🤗

So Pumped up for this #Suriya44 👊👊

#LoveLaughterWar

#AKarthikSubbarajPadam

@2D_ENTPVTLTD

@stonebenchers

@rajsekarpandian

@kaarthekeyens, (sic)"

Suriya 44 will be a joint production venture of Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films along with Suriya's 2D Entertainment banner. The official poster caused intrigue as it has elements of mystery, war, and action. The poster featured a tree that was hit by a set of arrows, a car, a soldier's helmet, and fire. However, the tagline of Suriya 44 reads 'Love, Laughter, War.'

