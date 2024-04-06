Thalapathy 68: Prashanth's Special Poster From The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Out On His Birthday Today

Prashanth's Special Poster Out Today From Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT: The fans of Thalapathy Vijay are restless and are savoring every small detail of the updates coming about his upcoming two films, supposedly his last. The actor will become active in Tamil Nadu politics after doing his 69th film referred to as Thalapathy 69.

Meanwhile, his much-hyped project 'The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)' with writer-director Venkat Prabhu, his 68th film is making the right noise with its content and updates. In the science fiction flick which showcases Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, the movie is said to be a period-action drama.

