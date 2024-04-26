Thalapathy 69: Jailer Director Nelson Wants Mammootty, Mahesh Babu & SRK If He Directs Vijay's Last Film

Nelson Dilipkumar Talks About Thalapathy 69: Nelson Dilipkumar aka Nelson emerged as a force to reckon with in Kollywood. The talented filmmaker is not only a director, and writer but also a lyricist.

He began his career after pursuing visual communication as a screenwriter. He sent the entire Kollywood into a tizzy after the success of his debut film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' which was released in 2018 and is now a cult film. His frequent collaborations with musician Anirudh Ravichander also helped him cement his position as one of the most successful directors.

He then backed his success with another dark comedy thriller with Sivakarthikeyan, 'Doctor,' which again tickled the funnybones of the viewers and enthralled the fans. The movie earned over Rs 100 Crore. Then he got to direct 'Beast' with Thalapathy Vijay, which won critical acclaim.

