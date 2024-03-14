Thalapathy Vijay's G.O.A.T Update: Actor To Play The Protagonist & The Villain; Trisha Joins The Cast- DEETS

Vijay As A Hero & Villain In The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T): Thalapathy Vijay shocked his fans and the entire Kollywood when he announced his next with Venkat Prabhu, a writer-director who has a distinctive style of filmmaking under the production of AGS Entertainment.

Advertisement

The expectations for the movie titled G.O.A.T are beyond the sky given this unique combination. Fans are excited and waiting to witness their superstar of an actor unleash his prowess in a new and typical style of Venkat Prabhu. The movie is said to be a science fiction drama set in the past, a period thriller. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role.

Advertisement

Vijay Plays A Dual Role As A Hero & Villain?

According to the latest updates, it is being reported that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the antagonist as well as the protagonist in the movie. By now, the filmmakers have officially confirmed that the actor will play a dual role. As quoted by a report on DT Next, sources spilled the beans about this dual role of an antagonist's character by Vijay in G.O.A.T. This period science fiction movie has many other characters and which of the cast takes the hero's side and villain's side is unknown as of now.

Advertisement

Trisha Joins Thalapathy Vijay Again For G.O.A.T

The latest sources also confirm that actress Trisha Krishnan, who was seen with Thalapathy Vijay in his recent film Leo, will once again join hands with the actor for this Venkat Prabhu directorial. After 14 years, Trisha and Vijay have worked together on Leo, making the fans happy. Their collaboration for Thalapathy 68 is once again, a factor that hyped the project. However, the actress was roped in for a cameo only.

Advertisement

The Greatest Of All Time aka Thalapathy 68 Cast

The much-hyped movie stars an ensemble cast of Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj among others in key roles.

The Greatest Of All Time aka Thalapathy 68 Crew