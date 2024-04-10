Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Actor Prashanth Set To Re-Marry At The Age Of 51? Here's Everything We Know

Prashanth To Re-Marry Again At The Age Of 51? Actor Prashanth aka Prashanth Thiagarajan, made a splashing debut in the films, especially in Tamil, owing to the legacy he came from. The actor was a heartthrob in the 1990s and now has limited himself to doing character roles in big-banner films alongside stars.

Advertisement

Otherwise, Prashanth, who was predominantly popular for 'Jeans' made by S Shankar featuring Aishwarya Rai, was a phenomenon and a recipient of the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award. Prashanth began his acting career at the age of 17 in 1990. Ever since he acted in several films as a lead actor and took a sabbatical following his personal life's crisis.

Advertisement