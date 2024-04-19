Thalapathy Vijay's Left Hand Injured, Fans Spot It After Pictures Of Him Casting Vote Surfaced; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay Left Hand Injured; Here's All We Know: Thalapathy Vijay made a dashing appearance in Chennai today, on the occasion of the general elections. The actor, who earlier vouched for electing the right leaders and exercising the right to vote, took time out of his busy shooting schedule on April 19 to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu. The actor, who floated a political party himself is gearing up to contest in the upcoming elections after five years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's presence at the polling booth caused a frenzy, needless to mention. He was flanked by his guards and escorted by the cops throughout his time at the polling booth. Fans cheering is always there but this time, what caught the attention was the actor's injury on his hand.

Advertisement