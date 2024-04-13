The Goat (The Greatest Of All Time) First Single Release Date And Time: Thalapathy Vijay To Set Another Record

The Goat (The Greatest Of All Time) First Single Release: The expectations for the movie titled G.O.A.T are beyond the sky given this unique combination. Fans are excited and waiting to witness their superstar of an actor unleash his prowess in a new and typical style of Venkat Prabhu. The movie is said to be a science fiction drama set in the past, a period thriller. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the antagonist and the protagonist in the movie. By now, the filmmakers have officially confirmed that the actor will play a dual role in G.O.A.T. This period science fiction movie also marks another collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.

