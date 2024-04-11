The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) Movie Release Date Update: Thalapathy Vijay's Action Drama To Debut On...

The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) Movie Release Date Out: 'The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)' with writer-director Venkat Prabhu, is Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film. The movie is a science fiction flick which showcases Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role and is set in a period.

The film's first look poster and title reveal were sensational on the internet and fans of the actor have celebrated the movie which is going to be remarkable in the career of Thalapathy, as he joined hands with none other than Venkat Prabhu.

