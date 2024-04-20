Thug Life Release Date Update: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Epic Drama To Hit Screens In 2025 On This Date?

Thug Life Release Date Update: The epic and much-loved combination of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is back after decades. The stakes are high and expectations reached peaks for this movie, an action drama titled 'Thug Life.' The movie is being made with an illustrious cast and award-winning technicians, on a mammoth scale.

The official movie title and poster were released recently and Kamal Haasan himself co-wrote the film along with the director. This prestigious project has many eyes set around with the kind of combinations coming together.

