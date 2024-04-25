Truth Behind Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika's Break Up; Duo Living Separately After Unfollowing Each Other?

Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika Break Up: Shruti Haasan is a popular actress and music composer, who earned her place in the industry despite carrying a legacy that is as high as a mountain. The sizzling beauty always hogs the limelight with her pretty looks, no-frills attitude, outspokenness, and clarity.

Shruti Haasan is now said to have broken up with her boyfriend and live-in partner Santanu Hazarika, with whom she was together for a couple of years now. The duo never shied away from PDA and their regular banter on social media platforms was highly sensational. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have said their goodbyes to the relationship to pursue their separate interests.

