Vidaa Muyarchi Release Date: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, & Magizh Thirumeni's Film Set For A Huge Release On Diwali?

Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi To Release On Diwali Day? Vidaa Muyarchi is the latest action entertainer featuring Ajith in the lead role, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Featuring several renowned actors, the movie recently hit the headlines for the daring stunt performed by Ajith without a body double.

The makers of the film have already sold the digital streaming rights to the OTT giant Netflix for a whopping sum. After the film's successful theatrical run or five weeks from the release date, Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi will start streaming on the platform.

