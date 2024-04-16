Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Romcom Maintains Steady Pace

Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Romeo is the latest romantic comedy-drama of Vijay Antony, who also produced and edited the movie written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan. The movie starring Mirnalini Ravi hit the screens on April 11 amid decent buzz. This movie was also released across the two Telugu states as 'Love Guru.'

Advertisement

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Advertisement