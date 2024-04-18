Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date & Time: Samuthirakani's Thriller Is Ready To Stream On Aha Tamil From...

Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date On Aha Tamil Out Now: Yaavarum Vallavare is an action drama that stars Samuthirakani in the lead role, written and directed by Rajendra Chakravarthy. The movie was theatrically released on March 15. Upon its initial release, the movie received decent-to-mixed reactions. The movie has a hyperlink narrative.

Yaavarum Vallavare Synopsis

The movie talks about the lives of a group of people not related to each other, whose lives take a drastic turn after one unfateful night. They face various challenges. How did they overcome them? is all about Yaavarum Vallavare.

