Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Amala Paul, Harish Uthaman, Arun Adith, Munishkanth, Athulya Ravi Director: Anoop Panicker

Cadaver, the crime thriller film that features Amala Paul in the lead role has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. The movie, which is helmed by Anoop Panicker, is scripted by Abhilash Pillai. Amala Paul also made her debut as a film producer with Cadaver, which features her in the role of an expert pathologist.

Does the crime thriller impress audiences? Read the Cadaver movie review here to know...

Amateur making

Plot

Bhadra Thangavel (Amala Paul) is an expert pathologist who is well-known for solving the most complicated cases. She aids the assistant police commissioner Vishal (Harish Uthaman) in solving a murder case of a surgeon. The duo's investigation leads them to a prisoner named Vetri (Adith Arun), who had vowed to kill the surgeon. Despite Bhadra and Vishal's precautions, Vetri manages to execute a second murder as well, despite being in custody. What happens next forms the crux of Cadaver.